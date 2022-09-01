Gillson Capital LP Sells 76,799 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,799 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,340. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.