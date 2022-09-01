Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 84,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,865. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.