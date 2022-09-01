Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,350,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 209,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

