Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.00.
Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.08. 455,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,634. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 268.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
