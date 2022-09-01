Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.08. 455,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,634. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.00.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 268.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

