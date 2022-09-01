Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 102,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

GSV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$0.55 to C$0.39 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

