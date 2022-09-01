Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Up 13.1%

Shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) shot up 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $37.80. 1,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

