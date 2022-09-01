GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.59

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 129469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

