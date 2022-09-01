Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $81.38 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 104.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 788.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

