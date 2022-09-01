Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Greif by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

