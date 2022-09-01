Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on GEF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

GEF traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,417. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Greif by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Greif by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Greif by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

