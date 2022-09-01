Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE HBI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,039,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,192. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after buying an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 384,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

