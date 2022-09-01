Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.
NYSE HBI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,039,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,192. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.59.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after buying an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 384,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
