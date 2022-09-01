Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Down 1.5%

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 63.75 ($0.77). Approximately 23,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 27,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.75 ($0.78).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £170.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.49.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.38%.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
See Also
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.