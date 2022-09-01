Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Down 1.5%

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHVGet Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 63.75 ($0.77). Approximately 23,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 27,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.75 ($0.78).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £170.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.49.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.38%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

