Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.
Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.