Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

About Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.