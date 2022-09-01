Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Tiga Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 5.94 $316.44 million $0.31 73.29 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinterest and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 17 7 0 2.29 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $29.76, suggesting a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 8.10% 8.35% 7.17% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinterest beats Tiga Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

