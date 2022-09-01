Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,249,300 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,249,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Hecla Mining worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,537 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

HL stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

