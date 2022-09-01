HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $74.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $242,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.08 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

