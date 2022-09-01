Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.79

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

