Henderson Land Development Company Limited (HLDCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 27th

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Stock Up 1.2 %

Henderson Land Development stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

