Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,218. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,272.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

