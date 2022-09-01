Hermez Network Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Hermez Network has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $847,993.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00018472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

