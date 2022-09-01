HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0398 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. HEX has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and approximately $7.43 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 24% against the dollar. One HEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00480943 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.01863470 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001908 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00237840 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX (HEX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
