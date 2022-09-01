Hibiki Finance Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Hibiki Finance has a total market capitalization of $666,789.57 and approximately $15,940.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.
Hibiki Finance Coin Profile
Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hibiki Finance Coin Trading
