Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

HIW opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $47.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,576.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 160,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,956 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 409.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

