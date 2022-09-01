Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 12,430,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 69,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

