HM Payson & Co. Has $149,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 790.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,230,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.6 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $62.38 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of -152.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

