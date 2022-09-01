HM Payson & Co. Sells 150 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.