Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCMLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Holcim Stock Down 0.9 %

Holcim stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

