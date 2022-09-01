Homeros (HMR) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Homeros (HMR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $13.97 million and $119,825.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

