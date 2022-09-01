Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSE:HOV traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 142,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.38. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. On average, analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.