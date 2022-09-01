Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:HOV traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 142,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.38. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. On average, analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

