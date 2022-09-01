HSBC (LON:HSBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $520.42

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.42 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 538.21 ($6.50). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 529.50 ($6.40), with a volume of 17,046,128 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 635.27 ($7.68).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £105.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 913.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 532.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.48.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.