HSBC Lowers Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Blue Moon Group Price Performance

Shares of BLUMY stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83. Blue Moon Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

About Blue Moon Group

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care products, including machine wash laundry, pre-wash treatment, underwear laundry, hand wash, strain removers, and fabric softeners, as well as baby liquid laundry detergents; personal hygiene products comprising liquid soaps; toilet and bathroom cleaners; and general home care products, such as anti-mould cleansers, washing machine cleaners, floor cleaners, bleaches, glass cleaners, multi-surface cleaners, and rust cleaners; and antiseptic disinfectant liquids.

