HSBC Lowers Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Blue Moon Group Price Performance
Shares of BLUMY stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83. Blue Moon Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.25.
About Blue Moon Group
