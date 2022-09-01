Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Down 7.2%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.38. 422,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,196,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.30.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 6.9 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
