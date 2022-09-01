Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading Down 14.4%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) shares fell 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. 92,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Hudson Capital Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

