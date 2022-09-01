Hxro Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,130.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $82.28 million and approximately $31,130.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io.

Hxro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “



