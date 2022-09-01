II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.21

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 19904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

II-VI Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $46,448,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in II-VI by 25.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 13.4% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 394,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in II-VI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 26.7% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 289,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares during the period.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

