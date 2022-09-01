Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRMTF. Raymond James cut their target price on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of IRMTF opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Information Services has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

