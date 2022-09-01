ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.49

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 211677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 26.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

