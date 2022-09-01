ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.49

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 211677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.
ING Groep Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
ING Groep Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 26.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.