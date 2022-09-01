Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support
In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Further Reading
