Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

