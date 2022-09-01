Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 1.14% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $9,006,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $4,048,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 62,169 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KJAN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

