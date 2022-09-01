Insider Buying: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Purchases $242,100.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

