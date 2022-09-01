Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,612,140 shares in the company, valued at $11,053,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Friday, August 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $14,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $15,100.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $15,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $15,950.00.

On Monday, August 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $9,690.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 143.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

