Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 287,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

