Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 287,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $109.55.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
