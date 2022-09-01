Insider Selling: Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Insider Sells $252,431.50 in Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.03.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,597,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.