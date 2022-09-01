Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells $454,530.36 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Unity Software stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. BTIG Research cut their target price on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

