Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $491.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.88.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

