Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 59,220 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.42% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

SPD opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

