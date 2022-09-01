Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 94,891 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,891 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

