Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $21.56

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $22.00. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

