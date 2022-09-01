Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $21.56

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $22.00. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.
Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
