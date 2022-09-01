International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after buying an additional 308,040 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 587.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 168,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in International Paper by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 45,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

