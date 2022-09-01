Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

